Over 100 volunteers turn out for Grand County’s Public Lands Day

Volunteers construct a water bar on Sept. 25 along Tonahutu Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park as part of Grand County’s 27th annual National Public Lands Day.

Blake Crossland/Courtesy photo

Grand County’s 27th annual National Public Lands Day took place Sept. 25 with over 100 volunteers working five different projects across the county.

Projects included the annual Upper Colorado River Cleanup with the Bureau of Land Management, trailwork and other improvements on the Strawberry/Phases Trail System with the BLM, trailwork along the Lower Creekside Trail with the US Forest Service, trail work on the Turkey Spur/Tonahutu Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park; and a Stewardship Ambassador Training with Headwaters Trails Alliance and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The day ended with a Picnic in the Park at Polhamus Park in Granby. The picnic included short presentations about the day and 16 door prizes, contributed by Big Agnes, The Trailhead, and Two Pines Supply.

Organizers thanked the Headwaters Trails Alliance, Colorado Headwaters Land Trust, Law Thyne and Carver’s Bakery Café, Granby, US Forest Service, BLM, Rocky Mountain National Parkm Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Winter Park Resort, R&J Liquorm and the Fraser River Valley Lions Club for their help along with the National Environmental Education Foundation and Grand County’s Open Lands, Rivers, and Trails Fund.