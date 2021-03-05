Overnight permits at Rocky open Monday following technical difficulties

After experiencing technical difficulties Monday, Rocky Mountain National Park has revised this year’s overnight backpacking permit system.

To ensure a smooth payment experience and in an attempt to prevent an overload to the system, the sign up and processing for wilderness overnight backpacking permits will be divided over seven days.

The new schedule is as follows:

• For May or June overnight backpacking permits, registration begins 8 a.m. Monday.

• For July overnight backpacking permits, registration begins 8 a.m. Wednesday.

• For August overnight backpacking permits, registration begins 8 a.m. March 12.

• For September or October overnight backpacking permits, registration begins 8 a.m. March 14.

This information as well as the link for wilderness overnight backpacking permit reservations at those dates and times can be found at http://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping.htm .