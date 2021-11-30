Pace: I’m really going to miss this job

Eli Pace



As the Sky-Hi News looks for its next editor, I hope our readers know that I have loved my time at the newspaper and the people it serves.

Coming into the editor’s role, I expected to be in Grand County longer. This is exactly the kind of place I want to live. These are the kind of folks I want to call my neighbors. Feeling the way I do, I didn’t think my time at the Sky-Hi News would be so short, but the future is hard to predict sometimes.

The short of it is there were only a handful of positions in the Rocky Mountains that could have dislodged me from the Sky-Hi News and Grand County, and one of those jobs recently came open at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. After applying, interviewing and being offered the editor’s role, I’m excited to be making the jump to Routt County.

I’m excited, but I am also incredibly sad. Overall, it’s a happy moment for me, but I’m sad to see my run come to an end in Grand, a place where I’ve come to enjoy the landscape and the locals more than I can describe.

Looking back over my career, I’m not sure I’ve ever been luckier than I was over the last two-plus years when I have lived and worked in Grand. Put simply, working here has been one of the greatest honors of my career, and I’m going to miss it dearly.

When I think about the Sky-Hi News, I will be forever grateful for the team we have and how much fun it was working with them at our scrappy little paper. The feedback has been awesome.

In all honesty, I’ve accepted far more compliments as the editor than I deserve because everything we’ve done at the Sky-Hi News has been a team effort, starting with the direction and leadership of Publisher Emma Trainor.

I’ve also been blessed to work alongside two amazing reporters in McKenna Harford and Amy Golden. Their diligent work has given the Sky-Hi News great strength and voice in this community. Like I’ve told more than one person in the company, working with this pair is like winning the lottery — twice.

In two years, Amy and McKenna have done amazing things, and Grand County and the Sky-Hi News is in good hands with their bylines going forward.

Also, I owe big thank you to Kat Ginn. Advertising reps don’t always get the credit they deserve, but Kat has been killing it on ads sales. That in turn has created space for the journalists and community to fill. Without those ads sales, there wouldn’t be a newsroom. Kat doesn’t get her own byline, but she is mission critical and a big reason for the newspaper’s success over the last two-plus years.

So I’ve had a great run in Grand — one that’s helped springboard me over to Steamboat — but the truth is that working with a quality publisher, two stellar reporters and a one-woman advertising studio has made my life pretty easy.

I can’t thank my coworkers enough for everything they’ve done for the Sky-Hi News, for Grand County and for me. I’ve loved my time in here, and you never know, Grand County, I may show up on your doorstep one day begging y’all to take me back. I’ve loved it that much. Thank you.

Eli Pace is the editor of the Sky-Hi News.