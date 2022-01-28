Panther Nordic ski team vies in Summit County

Middle Park High School Nordic skier Eli Boomer races during a CHSAA state qualifier at the Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Middle Park High School Nordic Ski Team took a trimmed-down team to Summit County last week for a state high school meet, taking top places for the boys and girls teams.

For the girls, Elizabeth Hammond was the top Panther skier, completing the 5K skate course in 17 minutes and 26 seconds, less than a minute behind the top skier from Summit.

Other top Panther skiers were Haley Miller, 22nd (18:48); Annie Kuhns, 27th (19:13); Gabrielle Pellini, 31st (19:23); Sierra Jamison, 58th (21:22); Paige Vecchiarelli, 59th (21:26); and Alaina Mears, 78th (24:27).

The girls team tied for fourth place with Poudre out of a field of 13 teams. Battle Mountain took first for the girls.

In the boys’ event, Middle Park came in seventh overall with Eagle Valley taking the first place slot.

The top Panther skier was Kyle Vogelbacher in 15th place with a time of 15:23. The other top Panther skiers were Eli Boomer, 58th (18:38); Patrick McCay 64th (19:24); and Michael McCay, (21:44).

The Middle Park High School Nordic team travels to Minturn for a state-qualifying pursuit-style race Saturday. The Panthers will be skiing in both the classic and skate techniques with two events in one day.