Panther Nordic ski team vies in Summit County
news@skyhinews.com
The Middle Park High School Nordic Ski Team took a trimmed-down team to Summit County last week for a state high school meet, taking top places for the boys and girls teams.
For the girls, Elizabeth Hammond was the top Panther skier, completing the 5K skate course in 17 minutes and 26 seconds, less than a minute behind the top skier from Summit.
Other top Panther skiers were Haley Miller, 22nd (18:48); Annie Kuhns, 27th (19:13); Gabrielle Pellini, 31st (19:23); Sierra Jamison, 58th (21:22); Paige Vecchiarelli, 59th (21:26); and Alaina Mears, 78th (24:27).
The girls team tied for fourth place with Poudre out of a field of 13 teams. Battle Mountain took first for the girls.
In the boys’ event, Middle Park came in seventh overall with Eagle Valley taking the first place slot.
The top Panther skier was Kyle Vogelbacher in 15th place with a time of 15:23. The other top Panther skiers were Eli Boomer, 58th (18:38); Patrick McCay 64th (19:24); and Michael McCay, (21:44).
The Middle Park High School Nordic team travels to Minturn for a state-qualifying pursuit-style race Saturday. The Panthers will be skiing in both the classic and skate techniques with two events in one day.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
EGMS Nordic competes at Gold Run
The East Grand Middle School Nordic Ski Team traveled to Summit County on Saturday to compete in a 3K state skiing race, preparing for their home ski meet this afternoon at Snow Mountain Ranch.