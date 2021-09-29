Panthers freshmen post top finishes at home invite

Freshman Eli Boomer rounds the home stretch as the Panthers host the Snow Mountain Ranch Invitational on Saturday in Tabernash. Boomer recorded the fastest time for Middle Park, finishing in 20:41 and placing fifth overall.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

This past weekend, the Middle Park cross country team hosted their one and only home meet at Snow Mountain Ranch.

The seven-team invitational included schools such as Clear Creek, Platte Canyon, Pinnacle, and Brighton.

The Panther boys fought hard and only missed second place by 6 points behind Clear Creek, and the girls edged most of the competition to secure a second-place finish.

The Panthers were led by standout freshmen Josie Nance and Eli Boomer.

From left, Panthers Josie Nance, Sylvia Brower and Leah Cormican take off at the start of the Snow Mountain Ranch Invitational. The Panthers girls took second place as a team.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

Nance would place the highest on the team and snag a podium spot at third in the girls race. She finished the three-mile course in 23 minutes, 19 seconds. Close behind her was teammate, sophomore Sierra Manyak, who placed fifth.

Among the boys, Boomer placed for Middle Park, the best finish for the Panthers, with a time of 20:41. Dane Jensen was the next man up, as the sophomore finished in ninth place at 21:38.

The team will take three weeks off to prepare for their league meet Oct. 14 competing against the best in their league in hopes to make it on to the regional race on Oct. 22 at Coal Ridge High school.

After the team gets through the regional race comes the end goal with state on Oct. 30 in Colorado Springs at Cheyenne Mountain High School competing against the best in Class 3A.

For the girls, Leah Cormican finished ninth at 25:16, Kylee Boomer was 10th at 25:39; Sylvia Brower was 14th at 27:36; and Alaina Mears was 16th at 27:48.

In the boys race, Ewan Gallagher was 16th at 22:36; Kadin Starr was 21st at 24:35; Patrick McCay was 24th at 25:25; Jonah McKnight was 28th at 25:40; Britton Burns was 32nd at 26:35; Michael McCay was 37th at 28:02; Peyton Burns was 44th at 33:58; and Braden Burns was 48th at 40:14.

Panthers sophomore Dane Jensen comes over a hill at the Snow Mountain Invitational on Saturday. He finished the race in ninth place at 21:38.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

Middle Park sophomore Sierra Manyak finishes fifth overall during the Snow Mountain Ranch Invitational on Saturday in Tabernash.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

Ethan Boeckers is a junior at Middle Park High School. He is covering sports for the Sky-Hi News through the Homegrown Talent Initiative.