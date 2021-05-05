Panthers Katie Trail named first team All-State, Frontier League Player of Year for girls hoops

Middle Park girls basketball coach Mike Reigan reported the school, league and season awards this week, giving the Panthers quite the set of accolades and putting a nice bookend on the most atypical basketball season in recent memory.

Overall, Reigan characterized the year as “an interesting and unique experience.” It was frustrating at times and started with the team not even knowing if they would get to play this year because of COVID-19, he recalled.

When play began, the number of games and the weeks in the season were significantly reduced. The team played multiple games most weeks and had to wear masks at all times during practice and games. Seating also was restricted so friends and families were sometimes not able to see the team play.

With all that in mind, Reigan still said the year was “very rewarding” for him and the coaching staff. The team had consistent numbers throughout, even though many of Middle Park’s opponents had to cancel lower level contests.

“The girls maintained a positive attitude, and as the players said many times, ’We are just happy to have a season,’” Reigan said, adding that all three levels were successful this year with varsity compiling a 10-3 record and ending on a seven-game win streak.

Probably the highlight of the season was the close win over Bennett at home, Reigan said. He also offered a special thanks to the many parents who volunteered to help clean and sanitize before, between and after the games.

In terms of the year-end awards, in addition to being named Frontier League Player of the Year and first team All-Conference, senior Katie Trail was Middle Park’s Most Valuable Player, a Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports All State selection, CHSAA All-State honorable mention and CHSCA first team All-State, which gives Trail a ticket to play in July’s All-State Game at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

At the same time, Middle Park sophomore Bella Svoboda was selected first team Frontier League All-Conference, and Panthers Holly Harms, Abby Kuhnel and Brianna Renteria were named Frontier League All-Conference honorable mention.

For the MPHS awards, Harms was Most Consistent Player, Kuhnel won Comeback Player of the Year and Svoboda took home the Outstanding Panther Award.

JV TEAM AWARDS

MVP — Mayte Alvarado

Outstanding Offense — Allison Vanbemmelen

Outstanding Defense — Riley Rome

Top ten award — Ellie Holinka

Rookie of the Year — Serena Stuart

VARSITY

Academic All-State first team (3.6 GPA and up) — Margellie Alvarado. Kylee Brammer, Angelina Butler, Holly Harms, Canyon Jarbo, Abby Kuhnel, Madison Moyer, Valerye Rangel, Brianna Renteria, Katie Trail, Madison Trail

Academic Honorable Mention (3.3-3.59 GPA) — Cameryn Friesen and Emily Lantermans.

Letter winners — Margellie Alvarado, Kylee Brammer, Cameryn Friesen, Angie Butler, Emry Burns, Holly Harms, Canyon Jarbo, Abby Kuhnel, Madison Moyer, Valerye Rangel, Brianna Renteria, Bella Svoboda, Katie Trail, Madison Trail

SPECIAL HONORS

Holly Harms — Frontier League All-Conference Honorable Mention and MPHS Most consistent player.

Abby Kuhnel — Frontier League Honorable Mention and MPHS Comeback player of the year.

Brianna Renteria — Frontier League Honorable Mention.

Bella Svoboda — Frontier League 1st Team All Conference and MPHS Outstanding Panther Award.

Katie Trail — Frontier League 1st Team, Frontier League Player of the Year, MPHS Most Valuable Player, MPHS Team Captain, CHSAA All-State Honorable Mention, Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports All State, CHSCA 1st Team All State and selected to play in the All State Game on July 1-2 at CSU-Pueblo.