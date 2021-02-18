Panthers prevail in Purple games
The Middle Park boys and girls basketball teams traveled to West Grand High School in Kremmling on Monday for the schools’ annual cross-county, United in Purple games.
In the boys matchup, the contest was close throughout and West Grand took a three-point lead into halftime. However, the Panthers fought back to take the lead and win the game 61-54.
Following its matchup with West Grand, Middle Park played The Academy on Wednesday and won 54-44.
Against The Academy, Seth Holestine led the offense with a game-high 22 points. Sophomore Corbin Solomon chipped in 17 points, and junior Jackson Cimino added seven points, seven rebounds and two assists.
For the Middle Park boys, this week’s pair of victories brings the team’s record up to 4-4. Meanwhile, West Grand is at 4-2 overall.
In the girls matchup, the depth on Middle Park’s roster proved to be too much West Grand, which struggled to keep pace with the senior-laden Panthers team in the 54-23 decision.
Against the Mustangs, Middle Park senior Katie Trail scored a team-high 13 points, followed by senior Brianna Renteria and junior Maddie Moyer, each with 10 points. Also, Panthers guard Emry Burns sunk two 3s.
For West Grand, Alex Schake had six points, five rebounds and two steals vs. the Panthers while senior Emma Daly scored five points and logged three steals. Audrey Wheatley and Sage Lechman each accounted for four points for the Mustangs.
Middle Park’s girls also faced The Academy on Wednesday and fell 66-50.
In that contest, Bella Svoboda (16 points, 13 rebounds), Renteria (14 points, 20 rebounds) and Trail (10 points, three steals) all hit double-digit scoring figures for the Panthers, whose record sits at 4-3 overall.
