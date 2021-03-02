Panthers win 4th straight game
With time running out in the fourth quarter, Middle Park held a fragile lead on Saturday.
The crowd was limited in numbers due to COVID-19 protocols, but the energy was palpable, as the Panthers on the bench held hands, crossed their fingers and prayed while they watched every free throw, jump shot and 3-pointer with great intent.
The Middle Park girls basketball team held on Saturday for a 50-48 victory over Bennett and then cruised 62-18 vs. Jefferson on Monday for the team’s third and fourth straight wins in as many games.
Facing Bennett, senior Katie Trail led all scores with 23 points. She also had nine deflections, six rebounds, three steals and two assists, and she went six for six from the free throw line before fouling out in the final minutes of the game.
At the same time, sophomore Bella Svoboda recorded another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Emry Burns compiled a strong stat line with six rebounds, five points, five assists and three steals.
On Saturday, Middle Park donned their pink jerseys for the Panthers’ annual game in support of cancer survivors and awareness surrounding the disease.
The school also took time to recognize the team’s seniors with their families in between the boys and girls contests.
The girls are now 8-3 overall and 5-2 in league play with their regular season coming to a close. Up next, the girls have a Wednesday game vs. Platte Canyon and a Saturday rendezvous with KIPP Denver Collegiate.
