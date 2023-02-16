Parks and Wildlife to host mountain lion meeting Friday in Granby
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Hot Sulphur Springs office will host a public meeting for the Grand County Community from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 17 to discuss recent mountain lion activity in the county. The meeting will be in-person at Granby Town Hall and will not have a virtual option.
Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions after wildlife officers give a presentation on living in mountain lion country, according to a CPW announcement.
The parks and wildlife announcement includes a reminder that reporting mountain lion sightings and conflicts immediately helps wildlife officers better monitor the lion and its behavior. To make a mountain lion report, contact the CPW Hot Sulphur Springs office at 970-725-6200 or, for after-hours reports, call the Colorado State Patrol at 970-824-6501.
Visit CPW.state.co.us for more information about living with mountain lions.
