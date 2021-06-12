Part of Jones Pass Road to close for culvert project

A Denver Water project to repair and replace deteriorating culverts on Jones Pass Road will require closure of a lower portion of the road on the east side of the Continental Divide.

The work area is above a large meadow at the Docker Mine along Jones Pass Road (Forest Service Road 144.1), with work beginning Monday and continuing through June 30. The public can still access camp sites below that point.

This work will not affect access on the Grand County side of Jones Pass, as it is inaccessible until later in the summer.

Denver Water will repair or replace five culverts on the road as part of a longer-term effort to maintain many of the 55 culverts along the length of Jones Pass Road.

Although the road will be closed to motorized travel during the two-week construction period, Denver Water officials said they will attempt to accommodate hikers and cyclists through the work area as conditions allow. A full motorized/non-motorized closure will be necessary at one of the culverts due to steep slopes that do not accommodate foot traffic around the construction zone.

Denver Water officials said that conducting the work at this time will mean the road can reopen by July when public use increases.