Parts of Grand to see up to 6 inches of snow in upcoming storm
This weekend’s winter storm could bring up to half a foot of snow in some parts of Grand with Winter Park Resort expected to get up to 4 inches of snow on the mountain.
The southern part of Grand County is under a winter weather advisory starting at midnight through 10 a.m. Sunday. Snow accumulation is expected to range from 2 to 6 inches with wind gusts up to 65 mph.
The National Weather Service predicts that mountain valleys will see rain first before it changes to snow. The snow is expected to end mid to late Sunday morning.
Travel may become difficult due to reduced visibility and snow covered roads with visibility reduced to a quarter mile at times.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User