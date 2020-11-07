Parts of Grand to see up to 6 inches of snow in upcoming storm

Grand County could see between 2 to 6 inches of snow from tonight's expected storm.

Courtesy National Weather Service

This weekend’s winter storm could bring up to half a foot of snow in some parts of Grand with Winter Park Resort expected to get up to 4 inches of snow on the mountain.

The southern part of Grand County is under a winter weather advisory starting at midnight through 10 a.m. Sunday. Snow accumulation is expected to range from 2 to 6 inches with wind gusts up to 65 mph.

The National Weather Service predicts that mountain valleys will see rain first before it changes to snow. The snow is expected to end mid to late Sunday morning.

Travel may become difficult due to reduced visibility and snow covered roads with visibility reduced to a quarter mile at times.