Paul Robertson golf tournament to benefit search and rescue

Grand County Search and Rescue is hosting its third annual Paul Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 at Grand Elk Golf Club.

The tournament starts at 10 a.m. and all proceeds go to the volunteer search and rescue group. Golfers can register in singles, pairs or four-person teams at $150 per person on birdease.com/Paulrobertsongolf.

Robertson was Grand County Search and Rescue’s field director and a member of eight years before he passed away in 2018 from cancer.

Last year’s tournament had to be canceled due to COVID-19, but the 2018 and 2019 tournaments raised about 10% of Grand County Search and Rescue’s budget.

Anyone not able to make it to the tournament can still donate to search and rescue by sending money to Grand County Search and Rescue, P.O. Box 172, Winter Park, CO 80482 or going online to Grandcountysar.com.