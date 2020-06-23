Paving along US Highway 34 near Granby about to begin

Paving projects in near Granby will begin soon.

Courtesy CDOT

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Elam Construction are preparing this week for a resurfacing project US Highway 34 north of Granby.

Preparation will be along US 34 and US Highway 40. Construction crews will begin the surface treatment project the week of July 7.

Work will start on US 34 at Mile Point 0 and will continue for 15 miles. On US 40, the work will take place from Mile Point 210.9 to the intersection of US 34 and US 40.

The project will focus on a 2.5 inch hot mix asphalt overlay and installing guardrails that will meet new safety standard requirements. This will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, a smoother road surface and will eliminate ruts and road damage CDOT said.

Motorists can expect one-lane alternating traffic, 20 minute delays, reduced speeds and a 10 foot width restriction during hours of operation. The project will be in operation Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The project is expected to last until mid-November.