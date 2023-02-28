Peace Poster Contest winners
The winners of the annual Peace Poster Contest awards held by the Fraser River Valley Lions were announced on Feb.27. The theme was “Lead With Empathy,” and it was open to students ages 10-12 at Fraser Elementary.
The first place winner, Wrenna McIntire, received $100, in second place, Emma Zorn, won $50 and in third place, Ella Veenstra, won $25.
Congratulations to the winners.
