Peace Poster Contest winners

Winners from the Peace Poster Contest from left to right: Ella Veenstra (third place), Emma Zorn (second place) and the first place winner, Wrenna McIntire was not in attendance. Fraser River Valley Lion Ingrid Karlstrom is chair of the contest and Shelley Peeters is the school's art teacher.

courtesy photo

The winners of the annual Peace Poster Contest awards held by the Fraser River Valley Lions were announced on Feb.27. The theme was “Lead With Empathy,” and it was open to students ages 10-12 at Fraser Elementary.

The first place winner, Wrenna McIntire, received $100, in second place, Emma Zorn, won $50 and in third place, Ella Veenstra, won $25.

Congratulations to the winners.