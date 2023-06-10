Peak Health Alliance to bring affordable health insurance to Grand County

For some Grand County residents, a medical emergency or doctor’s appointment means a long trip over the pass to the Front Range. For certain healthcare needs, a Front Range medical provider is less expensive than a local one.

Peak Health Alliance is working to change this, thanks to their new partnership with Denver Health Medical Plans.

These new healthcare plans, called Elevate Health Plans, will be available once open enrollment in the insurance marketplace begins on Nov. 1, 2023. Open enrollment lasts until Dec. 15, then residents will become insured through Elevate Health Care beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Peak Health, a nonprofit healthcare-purchasing cooperative, is based in Summit County. When Peak’s former partner, Bright Health, stopped offering their low-cost plans on the insurance market, Peak immediately began searching for a new partner. In April, they chose Denver Health as their insurance carrier for high country residents starting in 2024.

“We are thrilled to be back and back even better,” Anne Ladd, Peak’s CEO, stated in a news release. “We are eager to begin working with a well-known, well-respected and highly trusted Colorado-based partner like Denver Health Medical Plan. They have a solid history in Colorado, and they are the only carrier that fully complied with the Colorado Option premium savings targets in the markets they serve this year. We believe that speaks volumes about their commitment and aligns with Peak’s values and vision.”

The Colorado Option, which rolled out in 2022, will lower health insurance premiums for individuals and small businesses by up to 15% by 2025.

“We feel like (Denver Health) is a great partner for us,” Ladd told Sky-Hi News. Because the carrier of Elevate Health Plans is a nonprofit, “money won’t be going to shareholders, it’s going to go back into the community,” she said.

Grand County residents will be able to use Elevate Health Plans with any local provider – for example, Middle Park Health and Byers Peak Family Medicine.

“This is local care, provided by local clinical professionals … we’re trying to include every single clinical professional in the community,” Ladd said. “We truly do want a network of clinical professionals that will help their neighbors achieve higher health status. That’s what it’s all about.”

Since the High Country faces some of the most expensive healthcare costs in the nation, Peak Health has offered relief for residents struggling to afford treatment. When they first offered plans in 2020, Peak Health’s rates were 38% below those previously available.

Ladd explained that Peak Health is currently finalizing contracts with Middle Park Health, and Middle Park has completed the rate agreement with Denver Health Medical Plans. Ladd added she is confident that Peak will secure contracts with all clinical professionals in Grand County.

Peak Health Alliance plans to partner with all clinical professionals in Grand County, who will accept Elevate Health Plans. This affordable health insurance plan is designed for rural communities. Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

“We ask the providers to give a little, to lean in on their pricing, so that we can come up with a very affordable product, that people who may otherwise be uninsured could afford,” Ladd said.

Grand County residents may have eschewed purchasing insurance or going to the doctor in the past, because of the hefty price tag on health. This means that local clinics don’t see enough patients to stay financially viable.

“If your medical community shrivels up, your community shrivels up, and if your community shrivels up, your medical community shrivels up,” Ladd said. “There’s so much interdependence. We have to make it work for everybody.”

The current healthcare model can feel like a self-perpetuating cycle in rural areas, where medical treatment and insurance are more expensive than in urban areas.

“For example, we find that for things like lab tests and medical imaging, people tend to go out of county … if they have a high deductible health plan,” said Ladd. “Something that takes two hours, takes a day. You lose a day. That’s also an economic cost, plus mileage.”

Residents trek to the front range for treatment, which can be stressful and time consuming. And when patients travel out of county, local clinical professionals struggle – this means less ability to retain physicians and less resources to help the community. The cycle continues.

Ladd explained that Elevate Health Plans will build up the local medical community by creating a mutually beneficial relationship between community members and clinical professionals.

“We’re trying to keep care in the community, as opposed to having it go outside the community,” she said. She added that in exchange for providers agreeing to come down on their pricing, Peak will design their benefits to encourage residents to seek local care.

“We’re trying to say, does it really need to be that much more expensive (in rural areas), or can we shave a little off here and there?” Ladd said.

Thus, labs, imaging and other medical procedures will be the same price in Grand County as they are on the Front Range.

Another benefit of Elevate Health Plans – it will lower the uninsured rate. According to the U.S. Census Bureau , it’s estimated that 14% of Grand County residents under the age of 65 are uninsured. If more residents have insurance, that lowers the amount of uncompensated care clinical professionals perform.

“I think the people in the community want to help each other out,” Ladd said. “That’s what Peak is about … That the community works together for the mutual benefit and the mutual sustainability.”

With Elevate Health Plans, residents don’t have to worry about struggling to pay their monthly insurance premium. The more people who choose low-cost Elevate Health Plans, the more likely they are to see local clinical professionals. And when clinics provide affordable care, everyone wins.

Peak Health Alliance provides healthcare plans to rural and mountain communities. Currently, Peak helps nearly 10,000 members in Grand, Dolores, Lake, La Plata, Montezuma, Park, San Juan and Summit counties save money on health insurance. From 2020-22, Peak says it helped Grand County members save as much as 35.3% on their insurance premiums.