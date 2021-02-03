Peak Health plan enrollment starts Feb. 8
Peak Health Alliance is offering health care plans in Grand County during the extended enrollment period through May.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to reopen the federal health insurance marketplace to allow more people the opportunity to get covered during the pandemic. The enrollment period runs from Feb. 8 through May 15.
“We’ve seen the impacts of the pandemic costing so many people their health insurance coverage,” Elise Neyerlin, director of outreach for Peak, said in a news release. “We’re grateful for the additional time to focus on residents who have had income changes due to COVID and anyone else who missed Open Enrollment.”
Grand County residents can enroll by going to connectforhealthco.com or calling 855-752-6749. Coverage starts as early as March 1.
For the recently concluded enrollment period, Peak Health estimates it saved members $8 million in premiums with some dropping up to 35%.
