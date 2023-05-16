Peaks ‘n Pines gifts quilt of honor to Vietnam veteran
The Grand County based Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild gifted another one of their Quilts of Valor to a veteran Tuesday. This time, Vietnam veteran Daryl Richard Newman, who served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy, received the quilt.
Titled “Liberty for All,” the 68-by-86 inch quilt began about four years ago and had many Peaks ‘n Pines members work on it through the years. Newman received the quilt while in hospice care.
