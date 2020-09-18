Peaks n Pines plays with art

Members of the Peaks and Pines Quilt Guild, including Martha Stephenson, center, and Deb Coultas, right, huddle around a propane heater with their painted fabrics during the guild's Sept. 11 workshop.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com.

The Peaks and Pines Quilt Guild has some serious artistic talent, but the group’s workshop Sept. 11 wasn’t all that different from an elementary school art room.

“We’re a lot of fun,” one of the women said as more than a half-dozen buzzed about in the background, tending to their work and taking time to appreciate others.

The guild’s day featured fabric painting with the sun, led by Janet Schayer, though the cloudy sky was less than cooperative.

As a result, a handful of the guild members ended up huddled around a propane heater watching as the imprints on their painted fabric started to show.

“Most people see the desert in there; I’ll go with that,” guild president Martha Stephenson said as she held up her piece.

As Schayer explained, they had all the fabric, brushes, paints and stencils they needed for some pretty cool pieces, and there were no rules or mistakes made at September’s workshop.

“The combination of the sun, the paint, the wet fabric and whatever’s on top of it can make a really good sharp impression,” Schayer said, adding that once heat-set, the result would be pretty much permanent.

The technique the guild was exploring can be used on almost any fabric, including the shirt Schayer wore for the workshop. Natural materials are also wonderful for grabbing unique, interesting patterns, she said.

“It’s really artistic,” she explained of the medium. “It’s sort of like preschool for adults … but a lot of it has its application in what you would call, ‘art quilting.’ There are a lot of different genres of the quilt world, and this is one of them.”

The guild meets on the second Thursday of each month for a program. They’re meeting via Zoom right now due to COVID-19 guidelines.

In addition to the monthly meeting, the guild also hosts a workshop on the second Friday of each month where the members try their hands at artistic crafts and styles to put their talents to work.

For October, the guild is planning a modern quilts trunk show on Oct. 8 and a tailgate exchange and book sale Oct. 9.

For more about the Peaks and Pines Quilt Guild, which also produces a number of charitable quilts for veterans each year in addition to other charitable endeavors, go to PeaksnPinesQuiltGuild.org.