Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Show offers handmade quilts

Kathy at Cliffview Assisted Living receives a colorful fidget quilt.

Vickie Rinn/Courtesy photo

Visit the 11th Annual Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Show to experience the artistry and creativity of quilts, watch quilts being made, learn more about the organization’s Quilts of Valor program, and bring home some beautiful, hand-crafted works of art.

The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10, at the Grand Lake Center. Admission is free. More than 75 quilters will have their work on display with multiple demonstration sessions. Original, hand-crafted items are also available for sale.

The Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the art of quilting that emphasizes educational programs, community-building and supporting local families through homemade quilts. The guild provides quilts to the Mountain Family Center for their yearly holiday program, plus their Vroom program for new mothers. The Guild supports the national Quilts of Valor program, which provides quilts to veterans. As part of Quilts of Valor, 62 quilts have been presented to Grand County Veterans whose service ranged from World War II through current-day hostilities. The guild also supports advocates in providing quilts to families in need.

Peaks ‘n Pines also works closely with Cliffview Assisted Living Residence in Kremmling. Over the last few years, the guild has provided lap quilts for all the residents as well as handmade placemats to celebrate the seasons and holidays. Most recently, fidget quilts have been shared with residents with many happy results. A fidget quilt has a variety of sensory items (fabric with different textures, buttons, buckles, clips, etc.) that allow seniors and children who have restless hands to alleviate agitation by giving them something to focus on. Fidget quilts will be available for purchase at the show.

Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild provides scholarships to local students pursuing studies in the textile arts. This year, three students were awarded scholarships. One-of-a-kind quilts will be available for purchase at the show to support these local scholarships in memory of Peaks ‘n Pines quilters.

The Guild’s mission is “To promote and perpetuate the art of quilting for all age groups.” The Guild was started in 2010 by three Grand County quilters and gained official nonprofit status in 2012.