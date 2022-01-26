Peaks ‘n Pines seeks veterans for Quilts of Valor

The Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild is seeking veterans in Grand County to receive Quilts of Valor, like the one pictured here.

Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild/Courtesy photo

The Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild is seeking recipients in Grand County for their Quilts of Valor program.

The quilt guild began participating in the Quilts of Valor program in 2019, which awards quilts to service members and their families.

The guild members volunteer to makes quilts from start to finish and deliver them to Grand County veterans of all wars.

The group’s first presentation was on Veteran’s Day 2019 to four World War II Veterans. Since then, the quilt guild has awarded over 50 quilts to local veterans.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran, the guild asks you to contact them at peaksandpinesquiltguild@gmail.com so the veteran can be added to their list. For more, go to http://www.peaksnpinesquiltguild.org .