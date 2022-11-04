Permits for cutting down Christmas trees on national forest land available soon

A pair of Grand County residents drag a freshly cut Christmas tree through the snow in this 2017 file photo.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The U.S. Forest Service announced Nov. 4 that permits for harvesting Christmas trees on national forest land will be available online at Recreation.gov/tree-permits , some Forest Service offices and some local vendors. The website lists permits for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests as going on sale Nov. 10 at 8 a.m.

Maps of cutting areas, information about which trees to cut and other planning and safety tips are available on the Recreation.gov website as well. Permits bought online need to be printed so they can be displayed on the vehicle dashboard.

Permits cost $20 per tree, but any fourth grader who has an Every Kid Outdoors pass can get a Christmas tree permit for free by entering their pass or voucher number with the purchase. A fourth grader without a pass can get one at everykidoutdoors.gov .

The Christmas tree cutting program improves forest health by thinning densely populated areas of small-diameter trees, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture press release. Forest health experts identify areas that would benefit from cutting ahead of time.