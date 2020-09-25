PET OF THE WEEK
Hi there! My name is Potato Pie. I am a 5-year-old, neutered male. I have a had a rough life but I’m the most friendly kitty you will ever meet. I get along great with other cats. I haven’t really been around dogs. My tongue usually is sticking out because I had to have several teeth extracted. Just makes me look even cuter. Come take me home and I promise I’ll be the best cat ever. Make an appointment at the Grand County Animal Shelter by calling 970-887-2988.
