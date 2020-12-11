Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Bailey. I’m a 3-year-old, spayed female who is looking for my forever home. I am a true mouser so I would love to help you out if you are having mouse issues. I came to the shelter with my sister so we would love to go home together. She’s also an awesome mouser but very shy. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you are interested in meeting us.
