Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Munch. I am a beautiful, 7.5 year old, spayed female. I need someone who understands that I only like to be loved on for a certain amount of time and then understand that I need my space. I get along well with other cats and dogs don’t seem to bother me. Call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you are interested in me.
