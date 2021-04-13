Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Banana. I am a very pretty, 8-month-old, spayed female. I came to the shelter very shy, but now I am all about getting my lovings. I do well with other cats, but I’m not quite sure about dogs yet. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 to learn more about me.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Banana. I am a very pretty, 8-month-old, spayed female. I came to the shelter very shy, but now I am all about getting my lovings. I do well with other…