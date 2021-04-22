Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Ryleigh. I am a 4.5-year-old, female, pit bull. I’m a good girl who is looking for my forever home. I do have some food allergies, so I am on a special diet. I get along well with male dogs, but not so much female dogs. I need to be in a house with older children. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 for more information on me.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Ryleigh. I am a 4.5-year-old, female, pit bull. I’m a good girl who is looking for my forever home. I do have some food allergies, so I am on a…