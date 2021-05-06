Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Rocky. I am a 1.5-year-old, neutered male, Border Collie and Cattle Dog cross. I’m a very good boy who will need some training, but I am very eager to learn. I need an active home and I need to be in a house that doesn’t have any other animals. My last owner told the shelter staff that I would like to nip at the cat and dog that were in the residence (which makes sense to me since I am a herding breed). Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you have any questions about me.
