Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Moose and I am a 3.5-year-old male Mastiff and Pyrenees cross. I weigh 100 pounds, so I am a pretty big boy. I am very shy at first, but if you are patient with me I will become your most trustworthy friend. Call the shelter at 970-887-2988 for more information on me.
