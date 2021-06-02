Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Zazu. I am a 1-year-old Husky cross. I am a very sweet boy who would love to go home with someone who is very active. I know some basic tricks, but I would love to learn more. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you are interested in me.
