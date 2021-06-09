Pet of the week
Munch is still here at the shelter. Munch likes other cats, but not so much dogs. She is an 8-year-old, spayed female and for being as sweet as she is, we are surprised she still is at the shelter. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 to adopt her.
