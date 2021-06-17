 Pet of the week | SkyHiNews.com
Pet of the week

Chelsie

Hi there! Anyone wanting to adopt a cute senior girl? My name is Chelsie and I’m an 8-year-old Sheltie, who is looking for her forever home. I’m a sweet girl but need to be in a home with no other dogs. Come check me out at the shelter or call 970-887-2988 for more information.

