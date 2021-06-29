Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Luna. I’m a 1-year-old female Boxer cross. I have a very fun and outgoing personality. I came to the shelter not knowing many tricks, but with some training I have been doing great. Call the shelter at 970-887-2988 to set up an appointment to meet me.
