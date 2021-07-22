Pet of the week
Hi, I’m Bingo. I’ve had a rough few months being adopted from another shelter thinking I was going to my forever home. Unfortunately, the new owner could no longer take care of him so he was given away to someone else. I did not get along with their other dog so I was then surrendered to the Grand County Animal Shelter. I’m 10 years old and needing my forever home. Call the shelter at 970-887-2988 to meet him.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Pet of the week
Hi, I’m Bingo. I’ve had a rough few months being adopted from another shelter thinking I was going to my forever home. Unfortunately, the new owner could no longer take care of him so he…