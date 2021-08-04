Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Jackie. I’m about a year old, beautiful and friendly. I seem to get along with all the cats I have been around. I grew up with dogs so I am use to them. Come check me out at the shelter by calling 970-887-2988.
