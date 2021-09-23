 Pet of the week | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pet of the week

News News |

Ruby
Grand County Animal Shelter/ Courtesy Photo

Hi, I’m Ruby! I’m possibly a doberman and dachshund cross, but who knows? I’m about 2 years old and about 28 pounds. I’m such a sweetheart who gets along well with other dogs and possibly cats. Call the animal shelter at 970-887-2988 to meet me.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
Community
See more