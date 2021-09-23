Pet of the week
Hi, I’m Ruby! I’m possibly a doberman and dachshund cross, but who knows? I’m about 2 years old and about 28 pounds. I’m such a sweetheart who gets along well with other dogs and possibly cats. Call the animal shelter at 970-887-2988 to meet me.
Granby police seeking video of car burglaries
Granby police are investigating the break-in of several cars throughout the town as well as items stolen from the vehicles in the early morning hours Thursday.