Pet of the week
If you are looking for one of the coolest cats you will ever meet, E.T. is your guy! He is the friendliest and most affectionate cat, who just wants to give love and be loved. E.T. truly is one of a kind. Call the Grand County Animal Shelter at 970-887-2988 for more details about him.
