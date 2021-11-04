Pet of the week
Meet Chewy. She is a 3 year old female border collie. Chewy got fixed on Friday. Since she was just surrendered to the Grand County Animal Shelter, they don’t know too much about her yet. They do know she is very smart and willing to learn. Chewy seems to like other dogs but isn’t 100% sure about all dogs and it’s unclear how she is with cats. Give the shelter a call at 970-887-2988 to learn more.
