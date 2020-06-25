Pet of the week
Hi there! I’m Smokey. The Grand County Animal Shelter is so sad to say that Smokey is back. He really needs a very active family that will keep him entertained. He loves other dogs and he loves his people. He is very smart and knows a lot of tricks. The shelter has a trainer that would be willing to work with Smokey and you to make you understand him better. The shelter truly does love this boy and knows he would make someone an awesome companion. To make an appointment to meet Smokey, call 970-887-2988.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User