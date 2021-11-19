Pet of the week
Meet Tiger! He is an 8 or 9-year-old, long-haired, orange tabby. Tiger weighs in at 17 pounds. He’s a big, lovable boy but does need to be the only cat in the household. The shelter isn’t sure how he gets along with dogs because he never has been around them. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you are interested in meeting him.
