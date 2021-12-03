 Pet of the week | SkyHiNews.com
Pet of the week

The Grand County Animal Shelter has several semi-feral cats needing new homes. These cats are great mousers and would love to help out with rodent issues. Call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you are interested in adopting.

Community

