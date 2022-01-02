Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Jasper. I’m around 4-years-old and I’m looking for my forever home. I have some separation anxiety, but I’m working on that. I know several tricks and would love to learn more. Call the Grand County Animal Shelter at 970-887-2988 and they can give you more info on me if you would like to meet me.
