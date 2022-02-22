Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Titi and I’m an 8 month old terrier cross. I seem to get along well with other dogs but definitely no cats. I had a rough beginning, so I am having to learn a lot of new stuff. I am doing pretty well with all that is being taught to me. Please call the Grand County Animal Shelter at 970-887-2988 to learn more about me.
