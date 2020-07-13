Pet of the week
Hi there! I’m Simon. I’m still waiting for my forever home. I’m about 9 months old and a character. I like to play rough so I need to go to a home without children. I would love to go to a place that has other cats. Please come check me out at the shelter by making an appointment at 970-887-2988.
