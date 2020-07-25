Pet of the Week
Hi there! My name is Panda. I am a 3-year-old husky. I need to be adopted by a very active person, and I also need to be the only animal in the household. I have a very fun personality, and I guarantee you I will make you laugh. Check me out at the shelter by making an appointment at 970-887-2988.
