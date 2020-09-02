PET OF THE WEEK
Hi there! My name is Ty Yay. I am a 5-year-old, neutered male. Unfortunately, I was surrendered due to circumstances outside my control and now I am looking for a new home. I get along well with other cats and I am fine with dogs. Come check me out at the shelter by calling 970-887-2988 to make an appointment.
