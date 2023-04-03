Pet of the week: Cher and Sonny

Cher

Grand County Animal Shelter/Courtesy Photo

Meet Cher and Sonny. They are 9-month-old, pit bull/dalmatian/husky crosses (according to their previous owner). They both seem to like other dogs, but Cher sometimes wants to be the alpha.

The pair grew up with a cat and they didn’t mind it, but we aren’t sure about all cats. Both of them have great personalities and a lot of energy.

They definitely would make great hiking buddies. They do not need to be adopted together. They are very independent without each other.

To meet Cher and Sonny, call the animal shelter at 970-887-2988.