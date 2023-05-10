Pet of the week: meet Rosie

Rosie is 2 years old, spayed and a heeler mix who is up for adoption.

Pet Pals/ Courtesy photo

Meet Rosie, a spayed female Aussie/Heeler cross that is 2 years old.

Rosie is a really good girl and is looking for her forever home. So far she has done well getting along with the dogs that we have introduced her to at the shelter.

Rosie would love an active family to adopt her.

Please call the animal shelter for more information at 970-887-2988.