Pet of the week: Willy
Meet Willy. He is 1.5 year old, neutered male, Brittany spaniel/Bernese mountain dog/golden doodle cross, according to his old owner.
He was surrendered to the shelter because he kept wandering off. Willy is a wild child but he was never given the proper training.
He will be a good boy if you are willing to work with him. He does love other dogs and has been around children.
Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you would like to learn more about him.
