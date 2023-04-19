Pet of the week: Ziggy

Ziggy is available for adoption through the Grand County Animal Shelter.

Grand County Pet Pals/Courtesy Photo

Meet Ziggy, he is approximately one year old, neutered male. He is possibly a collie/husky cross, but not much is known about him.

He was a stray and his owners never came to the shelter to pick him up. Ziggy does know basic obedience but would love to learn a lot more. He needs to be in a household that will exercise, exercise and then even exercise him more.

He will probably need to be on medication for his nose (lupus) but we are still figuring that out. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you would like to meet him. Please share his this handsome boy’s story so he can find the right home.