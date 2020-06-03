Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Panda and I am a 3-year-old male husky. I have a lot of energy, so I would love to go to an active family. I am a good boy who gets along well with other dogs but does not like livestock. Come check me out at the Grand County Animal Shelter. To make an appointment, call 970-887-2988.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User